Cypress Creek Community Church will be hosting Teen Challenge from Tallahassee. Teen Challenge Tallahassee is a faith based, highly structured one year program for adult men who are struggling with addiction and other life controlling issues. We provide a refugee for them to experience healing and life transformation through the love and forgiveness of Jesus 1Christ our Savior. With pastoral counseling, personal and group studies, life-skills training and work therapy, participants have an opportunity to return to their families and community .addiction free, pitting hope within reach. Pastor Charles Jackson invites everyone to attend and witness the transformation of what God can do. Church is located at 1772 Macedonia Rd. Alford, FL. 32420 at the Jackson-Washington County line on Alford Rd. Church website: https : //cypresscreekcommunitychurch . godaddysites.com or Email address: cypresscreekl772@gmaii.com