Cynthia Lucille Ahroon Obit

Cynthia Lucille Ahroon, 71, of Enterprise, AL, passed from this life on August 1, 2022 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Cynthia was born on January 12, 1951 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey to Frederick and Helen Audre Anderson Freeland. Cindi was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Helen Audre Freeland; her brother, Frederick Freeland Jr.; and her grandson, Dex J Bradshaw.

Cindi is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, William “Bill” Ahroon Jr.; her seven adoring children, Heather Beauchamp, Megan Bradshaw, Courtney Ahroon, William Ahroon III, Lyndsey Sebold, Matthew Ahroon, and David Ahroon, as well as their spouses and her twenty grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jon Freeland.

A celebration of her life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Shellfield Road in Enterprise, AL, on August 19, 2022, at 4:00pm. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida is in charge of arrangements