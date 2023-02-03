Cynthia Joyce Dedinas Obit

Cynthia Joyce Dedinas, 85, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on February 2, 2023.

Cynthia was born on October 6, 1937, in New Kensington, PA to Adam Typinski and Helen Bingovski. She had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1998 coming from Atlanta, Georgia and was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sunny Hills, Florida. Cynthia graduated from Wayne State University as a registered nurse where she pursed her career as a Army Nurse and a pediatric nurse. Cynthia loved spending her free time reading. But, most of all she loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Adam and Helen Typinski; husband: Stanley Dedinas; brothers: Adam, Robert, Raymond; sisters: Julia, Betty, Elizabeth, Martina.

She is survived by her son: Matt Dedinas of Sunny Hills, Florida.

Funeral Service will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sunny Hills, Florida with Father Paul Moody officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Sunny Hills. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation 30 minutes prior to the service at the Church.