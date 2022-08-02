Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Johns Obit

Cynthia “Cindy” Diane Johns, 59 of Southport, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022, one day shy of her 60th birthday. She passed peacefully in her sleep next to her loving husband, Eddie Dewayne Johns after a long hard battle with COPD.

Cindy was born August 1, 1962, in Dothan, Alabama as the oldest child to Chester “Tim” Brock and Vassie Lou Phillips. A longtime resident of the Florida Panhandle, Cindy graduated from Graceville High School, soon thereafter attending the computer program at Florida Panhandle Technical College, and later worked as a Manager for Advance America in Lynn Haven, Florida. As a single mother, Cindy found love in her lifelong sweetheart, Eddie Dewayne Johns, and was married July 11, 1992, and had just celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary. Their love will live on through their children and grandchildren.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Chester “Tim” Brock; her mother, Vassie Lou Phillips; brother, Steven Brock; and many loved ones. She is survived by her loving husband: Eddie Johns of Southport, FL; daughter: Kimberly Diane Jorgenson (Craig) of Crestview, FL; sons: Tyler Johns (who dedicated himself to providing the upmost care during her battle), Timothy Rollins, and Daniel Carroll of Panama City, FL; grandchildren: Andrew, Lexi-Rhien, Lucas, and Lena Jorgenson (Kimberly); and Vanessa Rollins (Timothy); sister: Laura Brock Barnes; adopted sister: Amy Chestnut Manship; and more loving friends and family than anyone could count.

Besides spending time with her friends and family, Cindy was a feisty force of nature who loved to laugh and dance. She enjoyed concerts, festivals, bonfires, and camping. She was someone anyone who knew could turn to. She was known for the type of personality that could sense when someone needed her help. A “Mother to All”, she welcomed anyone into her life and loved them right away.

Funeral service will be held 10AM Friday, August 5, 2022 at Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan and Bro. Joey Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Gap Pond Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.