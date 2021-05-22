Cutts obit

James M. Cutts, age 78, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Montgomery, AL on August 26, 1942 to Paul and Inez (Golson) Cutts.

James has been a resident of the Washington County area for the past 78 years. He worked as a Safety Inspector for Florida Gas and was a member of Chipley Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters; Anola Stutzman and Rosemary Kimbrough.

James is survived by his wife; Linda Shaw Cutts, four sons; Edward Allan Cutts, Bryan Dale Cutts, Adam Lee Shaw and Kevin Patrick Shaw, one daughter; Cindy Lynn Padgett, one brother; Laurence Paul Cutts, one sister; LaNelle Cutts Weiss, eight grandchildren; Casey Allan Cutts, Tanner Edward Cutts, Jay Thomas Padgett, Miranda Leeanne Shaw, Sarabeth Grace Shaw, Patrick James Shaw, John Daniel Shaw, and Benjamin Bradley Shaw, and one great grandchild; Drake Allan Cutts.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Memorialization will follow by cremation.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

