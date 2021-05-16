Crunkelton obit

Robert Joe Crunkelton, age 79 of Chipley, Florida passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Bobby was born on April 9, 1942 in Rome, Georgia to Grady and Gladys Crunkelton. He worked as an electrician and he was a church member at Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church in Chipley.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Grady and Gladys Crunkelton.

He is survived by his wife Minnie Lee Crunkelton of Chipley, FL; sons: Dale Nelson of Chipley, FL, Christopher Aaron Crunkelton of Chipley, FL; daughters: Jeannie Young of Chipley, FL, April Michelle Deehl of Southport, FL, Starla Crunkelton of Chipley, FL; brother: Lewis Parrish of Chipley, FL; 8 grandchildren: Cody Deehl, Kylie Welch, Ciara Welch, Cameron Welch, Tye Walsingham, Timothy Young, Donnie Young, Levi Young; 6 great-grandchildren: Elijah Young, Brantley Young, Aniston Young, Kensley Young, Easton Young, Braxton Young.

Funeral services will be held at 2PM on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church in Chipley, Florida. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope (Lynn Haven Cemetery) in Lynn Haven, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church. Miracle Valley Spirit of Holiness Fellowship Church: 3752 Bunyon Dr., Chipley, Florida 32428.