Creamer obit

Archie Alvester Creamer, age 88 of Southport, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021 at his residence.

Archie was born on August 6, 1932 in Bay County, Florida, to Oscar and Bessie Creamer. A lifelong resident of Bay County, Archie owned and operated a logging and sawmill company for 67 years and was a church member at First Assembly of God Southport. In his free time, Archie enjoyed being outdoors, bear hunting with his dogs. Above all else in life, Archie was a family man and took great pride in the life he’d built. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Oscar and Bessie Creamer; wife: Lisha Creamer; son: Alvesta Oscar Creamer; sisters: Estelle Glass, Thelma Odom, Kathrine Kyser, step-brother: RV Kyser; step-sister: Alice Pippin.

He is survived by his sons: Bobby Creamer (Kelly) of Southport, FL, Robert Creamer (Jacqueline) of Southport, FL, Gwen Creamer (Sharon) of Southport, FL; daughters: Patricia Morgan (Don) of Southport, FL, Sandra Chacon (Art) of Lynn Haven, FL; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at First Assembly of God Southport with Rev. Roger Dale Hagan and Bro. Joe Sellers officiating. Grandsons of Archie Creamer will be serving as pallbearers: Art Chacon, Jr., Chad Creamer, Jason Creamer, Jamie Creamer, Jeffrey Creamer, Josh Creamer, and Nolan Creamer. Interment will follow the service at Southport Memorial Garden Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 5PM-7PM on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at the church. First Assembly of God Southport is located at 7809 Highway 2302 Southport, FL 32409.

Flowers are accepted and the family has requested that any monetary donations please be made to Convoy of Hope.