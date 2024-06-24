Courtney Pansy Renee Carter Obit

Courtney Pansy Renee Carter, age 31, went home to be with the Lord and her Dad on June 10, 2024 surrounded by loved ones. She was born June 25, 1992 to John and Brenda Carter.

Courtney is preceded in death by her Father; John Carter and Paternal Grandparents; Ambus and Marylin Carter.

Her memory will forever be held in the hearts of her loving husband; Heath Hutchcraft, her son; Carter James Drummer, her step-children; Landon and Savannah Hutchcraft, her sisters; Beatrice Rogers and Kayla Bryant, Special Aunt and Unlce; Skeeter and Nancy Carter.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net