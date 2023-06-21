Courtney M. Hendrix Obit

Courtney M. Hendrix, 31 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2023 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida with her loving mother by her side.

Courtney was born on January 24, 1992 in Dothan, Alabama to John and Karen Hendrix. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Courtney was a graduate of the Florida Baptist College in Graceville, Florida. She enjoyed her work as a free-lance editor and artist, helping bring others’ stories to life. Courtney was known as loving, kind, and selfless, often putting other needs before her own. She was of the Christian faith and attended Cords of Love Assembly of God Church in Cottondale, Florida when her health permitted. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father: John Hendrix; maternal grandparents: Jim and Nell Bledsoe; paternal grandparents: Arcus and Mary Lou Hendrix; uncle: Mark Bledsoe.

She is survived by her loving mother, Karen Hendrix of Marianna, Florida; uncles: Buck Bledsoe and wife Jennifer of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Calvin Bledsoe of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, Ben Copeland and wife Denise of Geneva, Alabama; aunt: Becky Bledsoe of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; cousins: Madison Bledsoe, Samuel Bledsoe, Ashley Burke, Steven Bledsoe Jr., Selina King, Stacy Bledsoe, Shawn Copeland (Heather), Brandon Copeland; best friend: Sarah Hardison; numerous other friends and extended family.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangement