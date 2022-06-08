Corey Aaron Reynolds Obit

Corey Aaron Reynolds, 18 of Bonifay, Florida passed from this life on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Corey was born on September 23, 2003, in Marianna, Florida to Mark Reynolds and Heather Stewart. Corey truly had a servants heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, and he would give a stranger the shirt off of his back. Corey was loved by all who knew him, and he will be sorely missed.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Victoria Snell.

He is survived by his mother: Heather Stewart of Bonifay, FL father: Mark Reynolds of Chipley, FL; maternal grandparents: Charles “Chuck” and Kathy Stewart of Chipley, FL; paternal grandfather: Jerry Snell of Chipley, FL; sisters: Brooke Elizabeth Reynolds of Bonifay, FL, Madison Paige Carter of Bonifay, FL; nieces: Eevee Jade Robinson, Piper Rayne Carter; nephews: Damien Kayne Robinson, Kyler Lee Carter, Gatlin Reed Carter. Host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 11, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Bonifay, Florida with Bishop Bobby Bowen officiating. Interment will follow in Wachob Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 AM prior to the service at the church.