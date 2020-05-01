Mrs. Annie Ruth Bass Cook, age 80, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 30, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

She was born September 30, 1939 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Bascom Leander Bass and Mamie Lee Simmons Bass.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cook was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward Bass, Junior Bass and Bill Bass and one sister, Ruby Pate.

Mrs. Cook is survived by one son, David Myers and wife Donna of Bonifay, FL; two daughters, Renee Myers of Bonifay, FL and Tonya Everett of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Glenn Bass and wife Linda of Atlanta, GA; 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with burial will be in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.