John G “Buddy” Cook, 68, of Sneads, FL died June 11th, 2020 at Jackson Hospital.

He was lifelong residence of Jackson County and retired from the Florida State Hospital with over 30 years of service. Buddy’s grandchildren were his pride and joy. He always made his weekly trips to Dothan to visit and loved going out to eat every Sunday with his family. He loved the simple country life and could be found every afternoon making his daily ride up River Road to take in the beautiful country scenery.

Buddy was preceded in death by parents, John William and Margie Cook.

He is survived by son, Jason Cook and wife, Karen; daughter, Jana Barfield and husband, Tony; brother, Bobby Cook and wife Jan; sister, Charlotte Tyus and husband Ted; brother, Daryl Cook and wife Rochelle; grandchildren, Branton Peacock, Lana Barfield, Cole Barfield, Mary Kate Cook and John Rhett Cook; as well as a host of nieces, nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Reverend Juno Douglas officiating. Interment will follow in Pope Cemetery in Sneads with James & Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.