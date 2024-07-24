Connie Kathryn Thomas Obit

Connie Kathryn Thomas, age 66, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 20, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Connie was born on September 23, 1957, in Graceville, FL, to the late Milton Sasser and Virginia Adams Sasser.

Connie grew up in Chipley and graduated from Chipley High School in 1975. She attended Troy State University and received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She owned and operated Sunshine Daycare for fourteen years, touching the lives of countless children and adults. After a few other business ventures, she became a cosmetologist. She owned Sensations for close to fifteen years. Whether you went for a haircut or were just coming to sit and chat, she loved the visits from all her customers, family, and friends.

Connie was raised going to church at Blue Lake Baptist, where she sang in the choir, helped with various children’s ministries, and taught Sunday School. She was a member of Orange Hill Baptist Church with her husband, Mark. Together, they taught VBS for many years, where she loved teaching the Bible stories. She was always willing to help in whatever capacity was needed and wanted to make sure others knew about Jesus’ love for them.

Throughout her diagnosis of ALS and illness, she never wavered in her faith in God. Every time she got a chance to share her testimony, she did. She told her doctors, nurses, and anyone that entered her presence about her love for God and all He had done for her. She set an example for her family and friends to keep their faith and trust in Jesus.

Connie is survived by her husband, Mark Thomas, of Chipley, FL; daughter, Renae Chadwell and husband, Derek, of Chipley, FL; son, Eli Leavins and wife, Hannah, of Grand Ridge, FL; son, Justin Thomas and wife, Mary, of Mt. Dora, FL; and daughter, Heidi Putnam and husband, Joel, of Marietta, GA. She is also survived by her brother, William Sasser and wife, Jeanne, of Chipley, FL; sister, Cindy Voorhees and husband, Jim, of Chipley, FL; mother-in-law, Syble Thomas, of Jackson, SC; brothers-in-law, Randy Thomas, of Jackson, SC, and Steve Thomas, of North Augusta, SC. She was Nonnie to eight grandchildren: Ava Chadwell, Charlcie Chadwell, Malachi Leavins, Henry Chadwell, Teamon Leavins, William Leavins, Ellie Putnam, and Katie Jean Leavins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024, at Blue Lake Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Reverend Phillip Gainer will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Mayo ALS Clinic. To make a donation, you can visit the Mayo Clinic’s donation page at www.mayoclinic.org/giving-to-mayo-clinic. Once there, you can specify that you would like your donation to go towards the ALS clinic.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net