Connie Harmon Obit

Connie A. Harmon, 76 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2024 at her residence.

Connie was born on April 27, 1947 in Panama City, Florida to Cecil and Nellie (Joyner) Anderson. Connie had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle for the previous 2 years, coming from Loganville, Georgia. She enjoyed interior design and decorating her home for any holiday or special occasion. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook who never let anyone leave her home hungry. Most of all, Connie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Cecil and Nellie Anderson; sister: Joyce Adkins; brother: Eugene Anderson.

She is survived by her three sons: Robert Toole (Malinda) of Vernon, FL, Chris Toole (Vicky) of Blue Ridge, GA, Jason Toole (Staci) of Chipley, FL; two daughters: Erika Murray (Sean) of Danville, IN, Brenna Haire (Kelley) of Panama City, FL; two brothers: Michael Anderson of Ebro, FL, Danny Anderson (Brenda) of Ebro, FL; eight grandchildren: Robert, Jenna, Olivia, Dylan, Cody, Madeline, Rome, and Magnolia; nine great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Friday, January 5, 2024 at Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida with Bro. James Guy officiating. Interment will follow in Gunlock Cemetery in Ebro, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.