Community South Credit Union Splash Grant

Jan Page, CEO | 1-866-638-8408| www.CommunitySouth.net

LOCAL CREDIT UNION AWARDS $5500 IN CLASSROOM GRANTS TO PANHANDLE EDUCATORS

Chipley, FL (May 2023) – Community South Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of the 2023 “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant. This grant was developed to provide funding for unique projects focused on STEAM that enhance the classroom experience beyond the normal curriculum. This year, the credit union awarded five grants for a total of $5,500 to winners in Holmes, Washington, and Jackson counties.

Each educator was awarded a funding amount based on their individual project proposals.

“This year the entries were more impressive than ever!” said Jan Page, CEO of Community South. “It’s exciting to see the awareness about the program growing with teachers and how committed they are to enhancing the classroom experience for their students.”

Congratulations to each of the following “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant winners:

David Williams at Bethlehem High School was awarded a $1,300 grant to introduce students to concepts and careers in the aerospace and aviation industries through the high-interest and engaging world of flight

Austin Bass at Chipley High School was awarded a $1,400 grant to create an entire, self-sustaining, ecosystem in his classroom. This project will allow students a hands-on experience as they learn about population dynamics, energy transfer through food chains, and more.

Lindsay Bigale at Malone School was awarded a $1,000 grant to provide students with hands-on materials and activities each morning to stimulate their brains and prepare for a day of learning. These activities will promote problem-solving, creativity, and the use of fine motor skills.

Tammy Pinnella at Poplar Springs High School was awarded a $500 grant to provide students with engaging science-themed games to make abstract concepts, such as Photosynthesis and Cellular Respiration, more concrete.

William Wiggins at Roulhac Middle School was awarded a $1,300 grant to purchase a microscope that can be displayed on the digital board for all students to see. This will enhance the ability to teach curriculum involving life sciences, specifically cells, and infectious agents.

About Community South Credit Union

Established more than 60 years ago, Community South is not-for-profit, owned and operated by the members we serve. Community South was founded with the promise of “people helping people.” From the moment we opened our doors, that guiding principle has been apparent in everything we do, from the accounts and loans we offer to the personalized attention we provide. Community South has grown to $199 million strong in assets with more than 13,000 members. Membership is available to those who live or work in the following counties: Gadsden, Liberty, Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Bay, Okaloosa, Walton, and Washington Counties. Communitysouth.net