Colan Hood Obit

Colan Hood, age 82 of Chipley, Fl passed from this life on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at his home. He was born on January 19, 1941 in Wausau, FL to the late Robert L. Hood and Lucy (Walden) Hood.

Colan was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; he was a kind and loving man who brought joy to his family and friends. Colan was a man that loves being outdoors hunting, farming and tending livestock. He was a true steward of the land. He worked for H.G. Harders and Son Inc. in the Marine Construction industry until he retired.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol Hood, two brothers, Grady Hood, Leroy Hood, four sisters, Edna Erickson, Catherine Reese, Myrtle Barnes, Evelyn Preston and one grandson, Jerry Lee Stall.

Survivors include, one son, Colan Hood and wife Melanie, two daughters, Sherrie Walters and husband Bryan, Telisa Stall, three brothers, Clayton Hood, Jerry Hood, Jimmy Hood, two sisters, Mary Nell Barnes, Helen Cobb, three grandchildren, Kristi Walters, Brittany Lewis, Justin Stall, seven great grandchildren, Peyton Lewis, Walker Lewis, Brooks Lewis, Hunter Stall, Parker Stall, Jameson Stall, Sadie Stall and one special friend, Elizabeth Myers.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church. Visitation will begin at 2:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Oakie Ridge Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net