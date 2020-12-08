Arty Louisa Adkins Cobb, 93, of Marianna, Florida, died, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Marianna, FL to the late John and Marley Maddox on January 14, 1927.

Arty is survived by her children, Helen Stone Schwartz and husband, Norman, Lester Adkins and wife, Florance, Larry Adkins and wife, Carolyn; special nephew, Lonnie Padgett and wife, Boots; grandchildren, Doug Stone and wife, Debbie, Roger Stone and wife, Sherrie, Keith Stone, Gary Adkins, Cindy Finaise and husband, Brian, Larry Adkins, Jr., and Elizabeth Welliford; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Private graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10 AM for family at Sims Cemetery in Marianna with Doug Stone officiating. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.