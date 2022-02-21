Clifford Allen Jenkins Obit

Clifford Allen Jenkins, 61 of Vernon, FL, passed from this life on February 18, 2022 at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay in Panama City, FL.

Cliff was born on January 13, 1961 in Graceville, Florida to Paul and Louise Jenkins. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Fountain Penecostal Church. Cliff often took the opportunity to share the love of Christ and minister the Gospel to those incarcerated at the Northwest Florida Reception Center. He enjoyed the outdoors and took the opportunity to fish whenever he was able. Cliff was a hardworking man that was very gifted in construction and was able to fix almost anything he put his hands on. He will be remembered most for his generosity and care for others, especially those in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Paul and Louise Jenkins; wife: Doris Jenkins; brother: Steve Odom.

He is survived by his son: Travis Stephen Mills of Vernon, FL; sister: Paula Brown (Jeff) of Woodstock, GA; granddaughter: Adrian Mills of Vernon, FL.