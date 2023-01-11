Claude David Hanson Jr. Obit

Claude David Hanson Jr., 88 of Vernon, passed from this life on January 3, 2023 at his residence.

David was born on November 7, 1934 in Sarasota, Florida to Claude David Hanson Sr. and Rosetta Measel. He served and retired from the United States Navy where he specialized in underwater diving. David had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 1972, coming from Adak, Alaska. Upon his retirement from the military he began working for Bellsouth as a Lineman. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, farming, and raising livestock. David lived a life full of adventure and loved traveling. He had a caring heart and would help others in need without hesitation. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife: Norma Hanson; son: Claude David Hanson III; granddaughter: Melissa Hanson.

He is survived by his daughter: Penny Algrava of Leesville, Lousiana; grandchild: Brianna Algrava-Jennings; several nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held from 12-2PM Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.