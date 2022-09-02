Classroom Grants Awarded to Panhandle Educators

Community South Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of the 2022 “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant. This grant was developed to provide funding for unique projects that enhance the classroom experience beyond the normal curriculum. This year, the credit union awarded four grants for a total of $5,500 to winners in Holmes, Jackson, Walton, and Washington Counties.
“We are delighted to be able to support the efforts of local educators through funding these programs that might not otherwise be possible due to budget constraints,” said Jan Page, CEO of Community South. “We know that teachers continue to face new challenges every day as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of education and we are dedicated to supporting our local educators in any way possible.”
Each educator was awarded a funding amount based on their individual project proposals. Congratulations to each of the “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant winners!
-
Penny Jones at Ponce De Leon School will receive a $700 grant to purchase hands-on STEAM toys for Pre-K students. These types of toys provide students with different tools to explore new and creative ways of problem-solving, displaying data, innovating, and linking together multiple ideas.
-
Susan Moody at Walton County High School will receive a $1000 grant for Spanish-translated novels to support the Literacy in All Languages project. English Language Learning (ELL) students in a traditional English Language Arts classroom are challenged to read, comprehend, and analyze text in their non-native language. By providing home language translations, ELL students can receive targeted instruction that sets them up for success after high school.
-
Tanya Taylor at Florida Panhandle Technical College will receive a $1317 grant to design and produce a robotic dog ambassador. This project provides an opportunity for students to refine their knowledge in robotics, circuitry, electronics, design, and programming.
-
Greg Morris at Jackson County Adult Education will receive a $2500 grant to implement a program that focuses on designing custom house plans. This will enhance the school’s Building and Construction Technology program for high school juniors and seniors.