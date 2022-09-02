Classroom Grants Awarded to Panhandle Educators

Community South Credit Union is excited to announce the recipients of the 2022 “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant. This grant was developed to provide funding for unique projects that enhance the classroom experience beyond the normal curriculum. This year, the credit union awarded four grants for a total of $5,500 to winners in Holmes, Jackson, Walton, and Washington Counties.

“We are delighted to be able to support the efforts of local educators through funding these programs that might not otherwise be possible due to budget constraints,” said Jan Page, CEO of Community South. “We know that teachers continue to face new challenges every day as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of education and we are dedicated to supporting our local educators in any way possible.”

Each educator was awarded a funding amount based on their individual project proposals. Congratulations to each of the “Make-A-Splash!” Classroom Grant winners!