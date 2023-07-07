Clarence Eugene”Gene” Halley Jr. Obit

Clarence Eugene “Gene” Halley Jr., age 77, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. He was born on June 20, 1946 in Alliance, FL to the late Clarence Eugene Halley Sr. and Ruby Bozeman Jackson.

Gene attended Florida State University and graduated with a BS degree in Criminology in 1968. FSU’s ROTC Distinguished Military Graduate immediately joined the U.S. Army and served in Viet Nam as a platoon and company commander. He returned to Tallahassee in 1971 to complete his Master’s Degree in Criminology and Higher Education while working as an investigator with the FSU Police Department.

In 1972, he was hired as a Special Agent for the FBI. He was one of the first to serve in the FBI undercover program. He has traveled extensively throughout the United States on special assignments including task forces for serial killers and kidnapping cases. Gene was also recognized by the Bureau for his years of teaching law enforcement to various agencies by presenting him with the FBI’s The Master Police Instructor Award.

Gene retired from the FBI on a Friday in 1997 and started working the following Monday as the Chief Deputy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He continued as the Under Sheriff until 2005. During this time, he also served as the President of the Kiwanis Club of Chipley, Chairman of the Washington County Traffic Safety Committee, Chairman of the Hope for Life, Vice-President and Board Member of the Washington County American Cancer Society, Chairman of the Board for the Washington County Tobacco-Free Partnership, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Vernon Place, High School Mentor at Vernon High School, Member of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Washington County Juvenile Justice Council, volunteer youth baseball coach and volunteer referee.

In 2005, he started working for the Florida Parole Commission as a Parole Examiner. On 11/02/2007, he retired from the State of Florida. He is a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Chipley. He is a FSU fan and a member of the Renegade Team.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Josh Halley. He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie (Burress) Halley of Chipley, FL, one daughter, Megan Halley of Bunnell, FL, one grandson, Joshua Zaberer of Bunnell, FL, one brother, John Halley of Palmyra, VA, one aunt, Sybil Halley, three cousins, Mike Halley amd wife Lori of Blounstown, FL, John Michael Halley and wife Kristy of Blounstown, FL, Karen Weeks of Chipley, FL, brother in law and sister in law, Jim Burress and wife Sue of Lynn Haven, FL.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. and Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Mike Orr will be officiating. A Private Interment will follow at a later date.

In Lieu of Flowers the family has requested donations be made to the St. Matthew’s Episcopal Building Fund or First Baptist Church Youth Programs.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net