Clara D. Yon Obit

Clara D. Yon, 74 of Bonifay, passed from this life on March 6, 2022 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Clara was born on March 2, 1948 in Fort Walton, Florida to Ira and Lena Tolbert. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Clara will be remembered as a very strong willed and determined lady. She had an artistic eye and was very gifted at crocheting and drawing.

She was preceded in death by her parents:Ira and Lena Tolbert; son: Timothy Jeroma Calhoun; brothers: Buck and Billy; sister: Lucille.

She is survived by her daughter: Gidget M. Oakley (Ralph Nichols) of Tallahassee, Florida; son: James Henry Calhoun of Wewahitchka, Florida; sisters: Edna Hoke (Bob) of Defuniak Springs, Florida, Gertrude Shepherd of Defuniak Springs, Florida, Bernice Whitfield of Wewahitchka, Florida; sister-in-law: Edith Tolbert of Kentucky; grandchildren: Amanda, Jessica, JJ, Brandy; great grandchildren: Nevaeh, Bladen, Krissy, Justin, Terrance, Austin, and William.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.