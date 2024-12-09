City of Chipley Christmas Tree Lighting

The heart of downtown Chipley glowed with holiday cheer Sunday night December 1, 2024, as residents gathered for the city’s Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The event brought together community members of all ages to bring in the festive season with music and heartfelt messages of unity and gratitude. Mayor Andrews opened the ceremony, Council Member Leonard Blount gave the opening prayer, Council Member Linda Cain, Council Member Kevin Russell and Council Member Cheryl McCall were in attendance to mark the official start of the holiday season in Chipley. The evening also featured special guests County Commissioner David Pettis, City Attorney Michelle Jordan and (beauty queens). Mrs. Leah Pettis sang Christmas carols throughout the evening. Special thanks was given to the Public Works Department for the preparation of the tree.