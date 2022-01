The City of Chipley 2021 Christmas Luncheon was held in the Vo-Tech, LRC Building.

Employee Service Award

Name Years

Dan Miner 35

Floyd Aycock 30

De Anna Anderson 25

Timothy Corbin 25

Ashley Church 15

Jamie White 10

Michael Richter 10

Thomas A. Finch 5

Betty Nelson 5

JD Kilgore 5

Noah Lane 5

Employee of the Year Award ( this year we have two (2) Employees of the Year)

Outstanding employee of the Year Ryan Thomas

Outstanding employee of the Year Teresa Sims