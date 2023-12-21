City of Chipley Christmas Luncheon 2023

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the city employees were served their choice of steak or grilled chicken, baked potato, green beans and salad, banana pudding and peach cobbler. All present received a gift, children, and adult.

Employee Service Awards

Name Years

Phillip Adams 50

Gary Hall Jr. 40

Paul Demaree 25

Ambers Carter 25

Brad Adams 25

Shane Sanders 20

Scott Thompson 20

Teresa Sims 15

Chris Folsom 10

James Shackelford 10

Hunter Aycock 5

Bobby Donaldson 5

Employee of the Year Award: Thomas A. Finch