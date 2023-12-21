City of Chipley Christmas Luncheon 2023

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the city employees were served their choice of steak or grilled chicken, baked potato, green beans and salad, banana pudding and peach cobbler. All present received a gift, children, and adult.

Employee Service Awards

Name                                                               Years

Phillip Adams                                                 50

Gary Hall Jr.                                                    40

Paul Demaree                                                25

Ambers Carter                                               25

Brad Adams                                                    25

Shane Sanders                                               20

Scott Thompson                                            20

Teresa Sims                                                    15

Chris Folsom                                                  10

James Shackelford                                        10

Hunter Aycock                                               5

Bobby Donaldson                                          5

Employee of the Year Award: Thomas A. Finch

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.