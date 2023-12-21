City of Chipley Christmas Luncheon 2023

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, the city employees were served their choice of steak or grilled chicken, baked potato, green beans and salad, banana pudding and peach cobbler. All present received a gift, children, and adult.
Employee Service Awards
Name Years
Phillip Adams 50
Gary Hall Jr. 40
Paul Demaree 25
Ambers Carter 25
Brad Adams 25
Shane Sanders 20
Scott Thompson 20
Teresa Sims 15
Chris Folsom 10
James Shackelford 10
Hunter Aycock 5
Bobby Donaldson 5
Employee of the Year Award: Thomas A. Finch