Thursday December 15, 2022, City of Chipley held their Christmas luncheon at the Ag Center in Chipley. There was great food, good fellowship, gifts and recognition of years of service.

Curtis Porter – 5 years

Jimmy Cook – 5 years

Thomas W. Finch – 10 years

Patrice Tanner – 20 years

Vincent Jones – 20 years

Tiffany Johns – 20 years

Employee of The Year- Tamara Don Juan