On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the City of Chipley Christmas Luncheon Employees were recognized for the time of service.
Name Years
Kenneth Rustin 50
Steve Ostrowski 30
Wesley Adams 25
Easton Nelson 20
Mathew Cook 20
Timothy Wells 15
Guy Lane 15
Brad Hobby 15
Corey Webb 15
Jody Dalton 10
Belinda Kirkland 5
Greg Martinez 5
Employee of the Year Award- James Rodney Pittman
Planning & Zoning Commission
Wanda Owens 11 yrs
Jim Morris 17 yrs
CRA Board
Angela Grantham 11 yrs
Amy Wiwi 17 yrs
Rec Board
Bret Brown 13 yrs
Rey Kirkland 13 yrs