City of Chipley Christmas Luncheon

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the City of Chipley Christmas Luncheon Employees were recognized for the time of service.

 

Name                                                         Years

Kenneth Rustin                                       50

Steve Ostrowski                                      30

Wesley Adams                                         25

Easton Nelson                                          20

Mathew Cook                                           20

Timothy Wells                                          15

Guy Lane                                                   15

Brad Hobby                                              15

Corey Webb                                             15

Jody Dalton                                               10

Belinda Kirkland                                      5

Greg Martinez                                          5

 

Employee of the Year Award- James Rodney Pittman

 

Planning & Zoning Commission

Wanda Owens                                  11 yrs

Jim Morris                                           17 yrs

 

CRA Board

Angela Grantham                            11 yrs

Amy Wiwi                                          17 yrs

 

Rec Board

Bret Brown                                          13 yrs

Rey Kirkland                                        13 yrs

