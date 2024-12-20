On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at the City of Chipley Christmas Luncheon Employees were recognized for the time of service.

Name Years

Kenneth Rustin 50

Steve Ostrowski 30

Wesley Adams 25

Easton Nelson 20

Mathew Cook 20

Timothy Wells 15

Guy Lane 15

Brad Hobby 15

Corey Webb 15

Jody Dalton 10

Belinda Kirkland 5

Greg Martinez 5

Employee of the Year Award- James Rodney Pittman

Planning & Zoning Commission

Wanda Owens 11 yrs

Jim Morris 17 yrs

CRA Board

Angela Grantham 11 yrs

Amy Wiwi 17 yrs

Rec Board

Bret Brown 13 yrs

Rey Kirkland 13 yrs