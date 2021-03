Chipley City Offices will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.

The Chipley City Council will hold a workshop on Thursday, April 8, at 5 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers and via Zoom webinar.

The Chipley City Council will meet on Tuesday, April 13, at 6 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers and via Zoom webinar.

The Chipley Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday, April 29, at 3 p.m. at City Hall Council Chambers and via Zoom webinar.