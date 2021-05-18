CHS Theatre celebrates theatre excellence

The Chipley High School Theatre Department celebrated the closing of another season on Saturday, May 15, 2021 with a theatre banquet held at Gloria’s Cafe in Downtown Chipley. The evening began with dinner followed by Chipley High School Director of Theatre, Kevin Russell, presenting numerous trophies and awards.

The following performers were selected by their peers to receive the following trophy awards: Gabriel Jimenez-Best Actor 2021, Braden Banta-Best Actress 2021, Hayden Pavlus-Best Supporting Actor and Male Ensemble Member 2021, Sarah Bush-Best Supporting Actress 2021, Gracie Lamb-Best Female Ensemble Member 2021, Jenny Davenport-Best Stage Management 2021, James Cook-Best Male Newcomer 2021, Scarlette Clark-Best Female Newcomer, Sawyer Cook-Best Technical Assistance 2021, and Robert Kopinski-Best Cameo 2021.

Following the trophy ceremony laughter ensued as Russell presented students with creative paper plate awards depicting inside jokes, quirks, and traits he had witnessed from the students throughout the 2020-2021 theatre season.

Scarlette Clark was awarded the Outstanding Student Award for her unwavering dedication to the theatre department throughout the theatre season.

The evening concluded with speeches from members of the senior class of 2021 and a “year in review” PowerPoint created by thespian officer and 2021 senior, Hayden Pavlus.

A special thanks to individuals and businesses in the community for showing your support to the Chipley High School Theatre Department through sponsorships, ticket purchasing, and various areas of production assistance. The 2020-2021 Theatre season at Chipley High School has officially closed and plans are underway for season 2021-2022 at Chipley High School.

For more information about the Chipley High School Theatre Department or for information on becoming a season sponsor of the 2021-2022 season, email Director of Theatre, Kevin Russell, at chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com.