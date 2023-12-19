Christmas Fest of Chipley

December 21, 2023

The Chipley Christmas Fest would like to thank the Thursday Night Lights organization for allowing us to share their event date of Thursday, December 21, 2023, due to our original dates being rained out. This year’s schedule of events is presented by Tobacco Free Florida, Community South Credit Union, Chipley Physical & Aquatic Therapy, and Florida Power & Light and activities will run from 5-9pm.

The Downtown Lighted Parade will have original times with line-up at the old CHS track at 4:30pm and the parade beginning at 5:30pm. We will have all the same activities for the kids at the Farmer’s Market Complex and 5th Street as with the original event dates. Arts & craft vendors will be spread out through Downtown. Also, the downtown merchants will be open for a Holiday Stroll as part of the Thursday Night Lights event so make sure you pop in for last minute holiday shopping and great deals before Christmas!

Santa will be at the Gazebo from 7-9pm. Please stop by the photo table at the Bill Lee Station for information on how to obtain your photo before you line up. These free photos are provided courtesy of Sand Hills Santa and Off My Frame Photography for providing this free service. A special performance by the KMS Chorus Group will be performed at the Farmer’s Market Complex from 7-7:30pm. Don’t miss these beautiful renditions of classic Christmas carols!

A special thank you to the Thursday Night Lights, our sponsors, vendors, volunteers, and community for pulling together and making sure that Chipley still had a Christmas celebration, despite all the Grinch’s meddling!