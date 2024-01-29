Christine Marie (Owens) Miller Obit

Christine Marie (Owens) Miller, 70, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2024 at her home in

Wausau, Florida. She was born on January 28, 1953 in Clearwater, Florida.

She was preceded in death by husband Leo Joseph Miller Sr., brother, Michael Owens, mother

Patsy (Leemon) Owens, and father Julian Owens.

She is survived by sisters, Bonnie (Kurt) Merritt, Sherry Lambeck, Diane Pierpont, and brother

David Owens. Survived by son, Leo Joseph and Polina (Bubnova) Miller Jr., daughters, Mary

(Andrew) Ocko, Elizabeth (Brandon) Deckard, Kathy Miller, and Rebecca Miller. Grandchildren

are, Amelia Little and Ryan Farnsworth; Oliver, Alaina, Linora, and Elias Ocko; Alexander Miller and Sofiya Pokala.

Christine had a smile that radiated her inner goodness, love for family and friends, and strong faith in God. She had a true gift of caretaking for others, selflessness, humility, and integrity. She was an active and faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sault Ste. Marie, MI as well as Bonnet Pond Church in Wausau, Florida.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Joseph The Worker Church of Chipley, FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net