Chipola’s “Winnie the Pooh” is May 20-21

Tickets are now on sale for the Chipola College Theatre children’s play, “Disney Winnie the Pooh,” which runs May 20-21, at 7 p.m. The play takes place at the Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh is once again in search of honey. Along the way, he meets his pals, Tigger, Piglet, Rabbit and Owl, but soon discovers that Christopher Robin has been captured by the mysterious Backson. Tickets are $6 for students and $10 for adults. Chipola students and employees are eligible for free tickets.

The Chipola Box Office is closed for face-to-face sales. Tickets may be purchased online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or by calling 850-718-2420. Seat buffering is in place. Patrons are asked to purchase all tickets in their party at the same time. The ticketing system will automatically block the seats around the purchasing party. Patrons are encouraged to wear masks.

For ticket information, visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or call 850-718-2420.