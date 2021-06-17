Chipola’s “Much Ado About Nothing” opens Friday

MARIANNA— Chipola College will present Shakespeare’s, “Much Ado about Nothing,” Friday and Saturday, June 18-19, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m.

The performance will be held on the West Lawn at the Center for the Arts. General admission tickets are $5 at the show. There are no advance ticket sales. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. No tents or umbrellas will be permitted. In case of rain, the performance will be moved inside the Center for the Arts Theatre.

The cast includes: Dorian Chancy as Benedick, Elijah Wells as Don Pedro, Leah Lewis as Beatrice, Bryce Etheridge as Claudio, Alexis Hall as Hero, Chandler King as Dogberry/Messenger, Ashley Lytle as Leonato, Madison Smith as Margert, George Roulhac as Borachio, Gwyneth Davis as Don John, Michael Anthony as Friar Francis/Balthasar, Ricky Coachman as Conrade, Tayla Robarts as Verges, Niya Bright as Sexton/Watchman 1, and Caroline King as Antonio/Watchman 2.

For more information, call 850-718-2257.