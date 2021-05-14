Chipola’s Much Ado About Nothing is June 18-20

Chipola College Theatre will present Shakespeare’s, “Much Ado About Nothing,” June 18-19, at 5 p.m. and June 20 at 2 p.m.

Beatrice and Benedick are the perfect match. It’s too bad they can’t stand each other. When their war of wits comes to a head, their friends decide there’s only one thing to be done – trick the hapless couple into plans and ploys all designed to bring the cynical Benedick and spirited Beatrice into a mountain of affection. Will their scheming succeed, or will it all be Much Ado About Nothing?

The performance will be held on the West Lawn at the Center for the Arts. General admission is $5. Guests may bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. No tents or umbrellas will be permitted. In case of rain, the performance will be moved inside the Center for the Arts Theatre.

For more information, visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or call 850-718-2420.