Chipola to host mental health symposium

MARIANNA— Chipola College will host the fourth Annual Mental Health Symposium, Wednesday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Cultural Center on the corner of College Street and Indian Circle.

The Chipola Social and Behavioral Sciences Department, Jackson County Health Department and Chipola Black Student Union are sponsoring the event.

Guest speaker is Matthew R. Standish, USAF First Sergeant Retired, a Veterans Outreach Program Specialist with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Students also will make presentations on various mental health topics. Several community organizations will be represented at the meeting. Free breakfast snacks will be provided. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 718-2319.