Chipola to host dual enrollment orientation

Chipola College will host two Dual-enrollment Orientation sessions this summer on Thursday, July 1 and Wednesday July 28, 10–11:30 a.m., in Z116.

Summer Dual-enrollment Orientation provides important information and training for parents and students to ensure student success in the dual-enrollment program at Chipola College. Students have the opportunity to become familiar with the campus and with the participation requirements of the program. All new and current dual-enrollment students and their parents are invited and encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided.

To learn more about Dual Enrollment, contact Karen Hall at (850) 718-2424 or hallk@chipola.edu.