Chipola to host 2nd Annual Poetry Café

Select Chipola College students and faculty will present original words during the second annual Poetry Café, poetry reading and lecture, Thursday, June 3, at 7 p.m.

The event will be held outdoors at the Chipola Prough Center for the Arts West Patio. Tables and seating will be provided, but guest are welcomed to bring lawn chairs.

Guest speaker is Shaun O. Smith, a local poet, author and co-curator of the Grass Routes poetry society.

The event is sponsored by the Chipola’s Literature/Language Department.

For more information, call Kurt McInnis, Assistant Professor, at (850) 718-2275.