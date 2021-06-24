Chipola Theatre students named to All Academic Team

Four Chipola College students have been named to the 2020-21 Florida State College Activities Association (FSCAA) All-Academic Team in Theatre.

The students are: Bryce Etheridge of Bonifay, Leah Lewis of Bethlehem, Gwyneth Davis of Bonifay and Dorian Chancey of Ozark, AL.

To qualify for the All-Academic Team. a student must be an active participant in a college Theatre program, have a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher and have taken at least 18 semester hours during the current academic year.

Evelyn Ward, Chipola Director of Fine and Performing Arts, says, “We are always proud of our talented students on the Chipola stage, but these students have shown that they can excel academically in addition to their rigorous production schedule.”