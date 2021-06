Chipola College theatre patrons enjoyed an outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s, “Much Ado about Nothing,” on June 18. The show was moved indoors June 19-20 due to rain.

New director, Raines Carr, is planning a great lineup of shows for the 2021-22 school year. To learn more about Chipola Theatre, visit www.chipola.edu/finearts/ or call 850-718-2384.