Chipola summer classes begin May 11

Registration for Summer classes for new and returning students is now in progress.

There are three Summer terms. Summer 1-A runs 12 weeks, May 11 to Aug. 9. Summer 1-B runs six weeks, May 11 to June 22. Summer 2-C runs six weeks, June 28 to Aug. 9.

Chipola will offer more than 100 traditional face-to-face classes during the Summer terms. Another 100 courses will be offered online or through Zoom. Workforce programs, such as Cosmetology, Automotive and Welding will meet in-person during Summer Term 1-B.

The college Application for Admission deadlines are: April 23 for Summer Session 1 and June 10 for Summer Session II.

Students may register in person with a college adviser, or online if they meet certain requirements. Advisers are: Karen Hall, Dual Enrollment, general advising, hallk@chipola.edu or 718-2424; Ken Kallies, VA, General Advising, Kalliesk@chipola.edu or 718-2437; Leigh Whittington, Disability, Nursing, General Advising, whittingtonl@chipola.edu or 718-2290; Ashley Harvey, Student Support Services harveya@chipola.edu; and Kristie Mosley, Student Support Services mosleyk@chipola.edu

There are several steps in the application process: (1) complete the college Application online at www.chipola.edu; (2) request a high school or college transcript be sent to Admission and Records; and (3) take the College Placement Test (non-exempt students); call 718-2284 for assistance.

The Testing Center offers the PERT (Postsecondary Education Readiness Test) in-person or online. High school Dual Enrollment, should contact their high school guidance counselor to start the PERT process. All other students, should schedule the PERT at this link: https://www2.registerblast.com/chipola/Exam/ListFor information, email testingcenter@chipola.edu or call 718-2207.

Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees, Workforce Development programs and certifications.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or call 850-526-2761.