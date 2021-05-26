Chipola School of Education signing

The Chipola College School of Education hosted their first annual Aspiring Educator Senior Signing event on May 25.

Pictured from left, are: graduating high school seniors—Rebecca Mercer, Abigayle Cozart, Virginia Milton and Hannah Hetteberg—who plan to pursue careers as teachers. The students, who are members of Future Educators Clubs from area high schools, were accompanied by their families and school district personnel.

For information, contact Dr. Gina McAllister, Dean of the Chipola School of Education, at 850-718-2326 or email mcallisterg@chipola.edu