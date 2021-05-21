Chipola School of Education signing is May 25

The Chipola College School of Education will host their first annual Aspiring Educator Senior Signing event, Tuesday, May 25, at 8 a.m.

The event will look much like an athletic signing for high school senior members of area high school Future Educators Clubs planning to pursue education degrees at Chipola. The students, along with members of their families and school district personnel, will meet in the Education Building O, for an introduction to the Teacher Education program. Students also be given information about college applications and financial aid.

For information, contact Dr. Gina McAllister, Dean of the School of Education at 850-718-2326 or email mcallisterg@chipola.edu.