Teachers from Jackson and Washington Counties who were recipients of the Chipola Regional Arts Association mini-grants for 2021-2022 will be the featured presenters at the monthly meeting of the CRAA on Tuesday, March 15, at JIM’S BUFFET & GRILL, Hwy 90, Marianna. Presenters include Jennifer Plass from Marianna K-8 who will discuss the students’ faux fossil project using dry molding clay, Chipley High School band director Richard Davenport who used his mini-grant funds to purchase music for Solo and Ensemble Competition, Melissa Brock from Vernon Elementary who purchased soprano recorders for her students, Kristi Hinson from Washington County Christian School who used her mini-grant funds to purchase set materials and costumes for their production of BYE BYE BIRDIE, and John Harcus, band director from Vernon Middle and Vernon High School who used his two mini-grants to purchase music for his bands. Under his tenure the high school band has grown from 13 students to 45 and the middle school band has grown from 20 students to 70. The CRAA meetings for April and May will feature mini-grant awardee teachers from Holmes County and Calhoun and Liberty Counties respectively.

All meetings of the Chipola Regional Arts Association are open to the public and everyone is invited and encouraged to attend this informational program. The Chipola Regional Arts Association under the auspices of the Chipola College Foundation is now in its 32nd year of helping to promote and strengthen the arts throughout the Chipola College 5-county district. Major projects include offering mini grants to teachers in the arts, scholarships in the arts to Chipola College, supporting the college’s Artist Series, Show Choir and Theatre programs, and offering children’s programming in the arts which brings artists either into the schools or brings the children to an artist’s performance.