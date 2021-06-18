Chipola pool to offer swim lessons

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Pool will offer Children’s Swimming lessons beginning July 12. Session 2 for ages 4-5 is July 12-22, at 9 a.m., with a registration deadline of July 8. Session 2 for ages 6-14 July 12-22, at 10 a.m., with a registration deadline of July 8.

Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Cost of each two-week session is $60. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee. Lessons will be offered, based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods.

Adult classes for ages 15 and up, may be scheduled with sufficient interest.

The pool is now open to the public. Hours for Chipola students and season pass-holders are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Non pass-holders may swim from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, for an admission of $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and up.

All non-swimmers will be required to have a parent or legal guardian with them in the pool.

Family and individual season passes are available for sale at the pool office. Daily swim sessions are $3 for ages 13 and up and $2 for 12 and under. Season passes are $65 for individuals. Family passes are $85 for 3 people, $100 for 4 people and $10 for each additional child.

The Marianna Swim Team is looking for swimmers ages 4-18. Their season begins June 1 at 5 p.m. Swim team passes are $100 for a family of 3, $120 for a family of 4, with $10 for each additional child.

For information, call 718-2473 or visit www.chipola.edu.