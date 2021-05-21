Chipola pool opens June 1

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Pool will open to the public, Monday, June 1.

The Pool will be open to Chipola students and season pass-holders from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Non pass-holders may swim from 1 to 4 p.m. daily, for an admission of $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and up. All non-swimmers will be required to have a parent or legal guardian with them in the pool.

Swimming lessons will be offered, based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods.

A Parent/Child lessons will be offered Jun 7-10 with a registration deadline of June 3. Two sessions of Children’s Swimming lessons will be offered beginning June 14 and July 12.

Session 1 for ages 4-5 is June 14-24, at 9 a.m., with a registration deadline of June 10.

Session 1 for ages 6-14 is June 14-24, at 10 a.m., with a registration deadline of June 10.

Session 2 for ages 4-5 is July 12-22, at 9 a.m., with a registration deadline of July 8.

Session 2 for ages 6-14 July 12-22, at 10 a.m., with a registration deadline of July 8.

Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Cost of each two-week session is $60. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee.

Adult classes for ages 15 and up, may be scheduled with sufficient interest.

Family and individual season passes are available for sale at the pool office. Daily swim sessions are $3 for ages 13 and up and $2 for 12 and under. Season passes are $65 for individuals. Family passes are $85 for 3 people, $100 for 4 people and $10 for each additional child.

The Marianna Swim Team is looking for swimmers ages 4-18. Their season begins June 1 at 5 p.m. Swim team passes are $100 for a family of 3, $120 for a family of 4, with $10 for each additional child.

For information, call 718-2473 or visit www.chipola.edu.