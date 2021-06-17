Chipola partners with Florida DOE in Now Initiative

MARIANNA—Chipola College is joining together with the Florida Department of Education for a new college enrollment initiative to provide opportunities for all students to enroll in the Florida College System. Now. Not Tomorrow. helps educate families about the financial incentives that are immediately available for students to enroll in college.

Administered by the Florida Student Success Center, the grant will incentivize students to enroll in associate degree programs that prepare them to transfer to a four-year institution or entry into employment.

Commenting on Helios’ generosity, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said, “This generous grant, funded by Helios Education Foundation, will open the door to higher education to students who may think that their dream is out of reach or only for those more financially fortunate – students like me when I was college age. My attendance at my local colleges is truly what set me on the path to success. A special thank you to Helios Education Foundation for their generosity and sincere care for the education of our young people.”

At Chipola College, students can enroll in an in more than 40 programs. Chipola offers Bachelor’s Degrees, Associate in Arts Degrees, Associate in Science Degrees and Workforce Development programs and certifications.

In assessing the potential impact of the scholarship, Florida College System Chancellor Kathy Hebda said, “This scholarship helps students start right now in AA and AS degree-seeking pathways that are uniquely available in our Florida College System. Florida’s 2+2 system of matriculation from a state college to a state university is still the envy of the nation. We are excited to partner with Helios Foundation to help high school seniors realize that their path to success is close to home. I encourage our seniors and graduates from the class of 2020 who have not yet started college to contact Chipola’s financial aid office and take that first step today.”

Chipola offers a path to a career with less debt and guaranteed transfer access. The time for students to trailblaze their own path is Now. Not Tomorrow.

The Chipola schedule of classes is available online at www.chipola.edu. For information, contact: Admissions, admissions@chipola.edu, 850-718-2211; Financial Aid, financialaid@chipola.edu, 850-718-2366; or Testing, testingcenter@chipola.edu, 850-718-2284.