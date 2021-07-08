Chipola offers financial help for college

Students have immediate access to financial incentives that will help pay to earn a high-quality degree or certificate at Chipola College.

In a partnership between the Florida Department of Education and Helios Education Foundation, the Now. Not Tomorrow. initiative was launched to open the door to college for all students.

This initiative will jumpstart the future of students and create a pathway to comprehensive success with less debt.

Chipola College has financial incentives available for students to enroll immediately. Turning purpose into a profession is a reality, and Chipola College is prepared to help students rise above their challenges.

Registration for the Fall term is open now. Contact the Chipola Financial Aid Office at 850-718-2366 or visit www.chipola.edu.