Chipola named among most affordable by University HQ

MARIANNA—Chipola College officials recently announced that University HQ has ranked Chipola number five on a list of Most Affordable Business Management Colleges and number eight on the list of Most Affordable Colleges.

Chipola President, Dr. Sarah Clemmons, says, “We believe Chipola is an exceptional value in higher education. These rankings affirm that we are providing affordable access to quality learning opportunities.”

Chipola offers Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) Degrees with four different concentrations: Accounting, (Computer) Information Systems, Engineering Management and Management. Chipola’s in-state tuition is $102 per semester hour for freshman and sophomore level classes, and only $115 an hour for junior and senior level classes.

University HQ is a leading independent education organization that provides students with resources to prepare and plan their career path in their chosen field. University HQ provides information on colleges, entrance requirements, and career paths. The organization also provides career guides to help students navigate requirements to gain entry to programs, become certified, or move up the career ladder.

University HQ rankings are accessible at: https://universityhq.org/best-colleges/chipola-college/#rankings.

Chipola’s University HQ rankings are the latest in a list of recent honors, including two BestColleges.com rankings (Third in Best Online Colleges with Open Admissions, Ninth in Best Accredited Colleges in Florida) and six consecutive nominations for the prestigious Aspen Prize (2021, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2011). Chipola also was named one of the top colleges in the Florida College System in 2018 and 2017, earning a Gold ranking in the state’s Performance Funding Model program.

Chipola is designated as a state college in the Florida College System. Established in 1947, Chipola offers the Bachelor of Science Degree, the Associate in Arts Degree, the Associate in Science Degree and Workforce Development programs.

For information about Chipola College, visit www.chipola.edu or phone 850-526-2761.