Chipola hosts 2nd Annual Poetry Café

Select students and faculty presented original words during the second annual Poetry Café sponsored by Chipola’s Literature/Language Department on June 3.

Guest speaker was Shaun O. Smith, a local poet, author and co-curator of the Grass Routes poetry society.

The following people read poetry at the event: Emily Tetlow, Randi Thomas, Melody Holt, David Cobb, Toni Johnson, C.J. McInnis, Taylor Young, James Kidd, Chase Corbin, Felipe Costa, Alyna Santos Bodart, Joseph Hayes, Sue Champion, Jedd McFatter, Jami Kimbrell, James Kimbrell, Mark Ebel, Kenley Byrd, Kurt McInnis, and Shaun O. Smith.