Chipola College offers Cybersecurity Program

The Chipola College Cybersecurity Program allows students to complete a College Credit Certificate in Digital Forensics or Network Security in only two semesters.

Students complete industry certifications and work closely with our faculty and staff to obtain positions as cybersecurity professionals. CBS News estimates 500,000 cybersecurity jobs are waiting to be filled, many of them in Florida.

Completion of a Cybersecurity Certificate also serves as a first step to the Associate of Science in Network Systems Technology degree, where students major in Digital Forensics, Network Security, or Network Server Administration.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu or call Dr. David Bouvin at 850-718-2380.